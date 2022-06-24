The long-awaited Netflix series Black Mirror returns and one episode is being shot entirely in Malaga province This is the second week of filming by the British production company Broke and Bones and it has used locations in Marbella, Estepona and an estate between Monda and Ojén so far

Film shoots are the new kings of counterespionage and Netflix productions are the most secretive of all. For two weeks now the platform has been filming a series on the Costa del Sol, of which only the name of the episode has been revealed: Red Book. Now, however, the mystery has been resolved: this marks the return of the popular series Black Mirror.

Red Book is one of the episodes in this sixth season and it is being filmed entirely in Malaga province. On Thursday the crew moved from San Pedro Alcántara to the Loasur studios in Coín, where the high walls prevented anyone seeing what was going on.

This is the second week of filming by the British production company Broke and Bones for Netflix, and it has used Marbella, Estepona and an estate between Monda and Ojén for locations so far. This is not the first time that part of Black Mirror has been filmed in the province: in 2017 part of the fourth season of the series was shot in the former prison in Cruz de Humilladero.

The creators of Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, are once again at the helm for this sixth season, although there had been doubts that it would ever become reality after they left the House of Tomorrow production company, which retained the rights to the series, and set up Broke and Bones. Although Netflix didn’t cancel the franchise, Brooker said back in 2020 that he thought it might be difficult to continue with it. However, a few weeks ago it was revealed that the American platform had come to an agreement which will enable the series to carry on.

Although the first two seasons of the series were broadcast by Channel 4 in the UK, it didn’t become a global sensation until it appeared on Netflix. Brooker and Jones have won several Emmy awards for the dark lucidity and magnificent fantasies of episodes such as San Junipero (2017), USS Callister (2018) and Bandersnatch (2019). Now they are hoping to do the same with the resurrected Black Mirror, and its long-awaited sixth season.