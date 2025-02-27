Police investigate 42 people for mistreating almost 200 animals

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation into 42 people related to mistreatment of 195 animals found in poor, overcrowded and dangerous conditions in private kennels, livestock farms, zoos and shelters in the province of Malaga.

The animals, some of which were sick with leishmaniasis or mange, were discovered in deplorable hygienic and sanitary condition, without having received any medical attention.

As part of the same operation ('Malum'), officers from the nature protection unit (Seprona) have carried out 255 actions, where 830 animals of different species have been inspected and more than 540 administrative violations of animal regulations have been detected. The operation is directed by the environmental prosecution in Malaga.

Of the total number of offences, 55 involve potentially dangerous animals. The Guardia Civil is currently investigating 42 people in various municipalities in the province.

The animals were reportedly found in conditions lacking hygiene and proper health measures. The spaces where they were kept were overcrowded, with sharp and hazardous objects around. Deprived of veterinary care, some of the animals suffered from leishmaniasis, mange or other diseases.

There were also dogs whose ears or tails had been cropped without justification; animals hit by bullets or pellets; horses abandoned without access to food or water; and even animals on the verge of death, completely malnourished and unable to stand up.

The animals have been placed in the care of associations and shelters under the supervision of the relevant authorities. Only in less serious cases have they been left with the owners under the supervision and control of the competent authorities.