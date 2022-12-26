National Police and Guardia Civil have seized more than 90,000 kilos of drugs in Malaga this year A review of 2022 shows that over 4,000 people have been arrested in the province for offences relating to drug trafficking

The National Police and Guardia Civil have seized over 90,000 kilos of different drugs in Malaga province in 2022, and more than 4,000 people have been detained for offences relating to drug trafficking.

Figures from the government representative’s office in Malaga show that Guardia Civil officers found 40,000 kilos of the drugs and arrested 2,594 people, and their counterparts in the National Police discovered the other 50,000 kilos and arrested 1,484.

Javier Salas, the government representative in Malaga, said the amounts and the number of arrests were similar to those seized in 2021, and that hashish accounted for more than 95% of the drug hauls, followed by marijuana and cocaine.

Javier Salas, the government representative in Malaga / SUR

Police broke up 60 criminal gangs

He praised the “very important” work of both security forces and explained that the National Police’s Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (Udyco) had broken up 60 criminal gangs, seized 2.65 million euros in cash and embargoed assets worth 41.6 million euros as a result of their operations.

Salas also said the government is doing everything in its power to prevent organised crime becoming established on the Costa del Sol, and the highest levels of human and material resources have been assigned to the so-called Campo de Gibraltar Plan to combat this type of crime.

This Plan began in the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz and worked so well that it has now been expanded to include include other areas “because the criminals have moved”. It now covers the whole of the Andalusian coast and the province of Seville.