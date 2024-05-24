What's on in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol this weekend? Music festivals, celebrations, cocktails and even something for geeks

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 24 May 2024, 08:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

Friday and Saturday Oh, See! Málaga

The Oh, See! Málaga music festival arrives for the fifth year this Friday and Saturday at the Municipal Auditorium. The main stage will feature La Casa Azul, Dani Fernández, Ginebras, Ojete Calor, Niños Mutantes, Delaporte, Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba, Niña Polaca, Sexy Zebras, Siloé, Veintiuno, Besmaya and Trashi. In Oh, See! Club, the DJ area, there will be Ale Acosta, Virginia Díaz, Luceral, Dani Less, Don Fluor, Delaschuches, Fiebre Djs, DonGonzalo, Le Marchand de Sable and Xtrtnt. Some of the general entry tickets for both days are already sold out, but there are still some available at the 53.95 euros category and upwards as well as some single day tickets for minors.

To ensure that the older ones in the family gets to enjoy live music without worrying about the children, the Oh See! festival has a space for the little ones: Oh, Kids! with workshops and activities.

Friday and Sunday Manos Lescaut at the Cervantes

Opera season at the Teatro Cervantes ends with Puccini's obsession that became his first great success, Manos Lescout, based on the novel by Abbé Prévost. There will be two performances, on Friday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. On both dates, ticket prices range from 28 to 120 euros.

Saturday Fulanita Fest

Marenostrum Fuengirola will kick off its season this Saturday with Fulanita Fest, now in its third year. The festival features Amaral, Belén Aguilera, Ladilla Rusa, Samuraï and Julia Martín, winner of the Muestra Musical 2023. Tickets for this event, which aims to promote LGTBI visibility, cost between 37 and 40 euros (the cheapest at 32 euros are already sold out). The festival will kick off at 5pm and promises ten hours of entertainment with DJ sets and live acts. There will also be rest areas and food trucks to recharge your batteries.

Saturday and Sunday FreakCon in Torremolinos

FreakCon, considered the biggest geek culture festival in Spain, will be held this weekend in a different venue, the Palacio de Ferias in Torremolinos on the 25th and 26th of May. In addition to the participation of the well-known cosplayers Eothen and Enji Night, there will also be a family cosplay contest, where young and old can team up to go together. The programme also includes workshops, competitions and conferences, among other items. There are Pokémon, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tekken and Mario Strikers tournaments, to name a few.

This weekend More live music

In addition to the aforementioned festivals, this weekend sees more opportunities for live music. For example, at La Trinchera on Thursday DePol will be performing. On Friday at the same place two tribute bands will be on stage: Sad (Metallica tribute) and Uprising (Muse tribute) before Malaga-style rap music features at the Jam Hip Hop Party into early hours. Marina García's tenth anniversary tour will close the weekend's gigs at this venue. At La Cochera there will be a double bill on Saturday, with Tres Caladas performing at 1pm, then Sule B and Cheb Rubën at 10pm, who will present their new EP together and their best collaborations. To round things off, Charlie USG will be performing on Sunday as part of his'Contacto Cero Tour 2024.

This weekend Celebrations in the province

The 11 days of celebrations in honour of San Isidro Labrador come to an end in Periana this Sunday with the pilgrims returning the saint to the shrine. Also on Sunday Riogordo celebrates its popular Día del Caracol (Snail Day). At midday hundreds of portions of this traditional dish will be distributed in this village in the Upper Axarquia area. In addition, the feria in Alhaurín El Grande, which is considered to be one of the most important springtime events in the Guadalhorce Valley, will also be held this weekend in Totalán, dedicated to the patron saint of the town, Our Lady of the Rosary. At the same time, Colmenar is celebrating Día de la Abeja (Bee Day) with numerous activities.

In addition, Coín is holding a Russian salad competition until Sunday, Júzcar invites visitors to sample the typical Malaga dish of migas on Saturday as part of its first gastronomic fair and Ronda is also hosting this Saturday the national competition of ham-cutters .

Until 30 June Cocktail route in Torre del Mar

Torre del Mar launches this Friday its Cocktail Route, which runs until 30 June. Some 15 businesses are participating. The price of each cocktail is six euros and there are options with or without alcohol. The process follows the line of the tapas route, as 'passports' can be collected at the Tourist Office in Torre del Mar or in participating bars and restaurants along the route so visitors can score them, for which prizes will be awarded.

Until Sunday Cultural week in Cruz del Humilladero

The Malaga district of Cruz del Humilladero celebrates until Sunday the 25th edition of its Cultural Week, offering a wide range of activities for everyone. These include a tapa route, taking place on the 23rd, 24th and 25th with 12 participating bars and restaurants: Freiduría Moya, Los Villares, Taberna Los 13, Cafetería Bar Quintana, Restaurante Reyes, El Tux Biergärten, Casa Lobato, La Pluma El Nido, Café-Bar Capricho's, El Parque Casa de Tapas, La Madrileña and Vermutería Los Tilos.

Another highlight of the weekend is the third edition of Noche de la Primavera (Nighttime in Spring) in San Rafael Park, starting at 6pm with children's activities, workshops, yoga exhibitions, Latin dance and gymnastics, as well as musical concerts by Cruz del Humilladero's band and A-Compás orchestra. As in previous years, to end the Cultural Week the activity 'La Cruz se viste de Fiesta' (La Cruz gets ready to party) has been organised on 25th and 26th May in Calle Conde de Guadalhorce, with an exhibition of work carried out by local associations and collectives. On Sunday 26th there will also be a shared lunch for local residents.