Museum Day in Malaga: these attractions run by the Andalusian government will be free of charge

The regional ministry of culture and sports has organised various activities to celebrate International Museum Day in the centres it manages in the eight Andalusian provinces.

The event, which has been celebrated every 18 May since 1977, is organised by the international council of museums and the theme for 2025 is: 'The future of museums in changing regions'.

In Malaga, the Antequera Dolmens archaeological centre kicks off celebrations on 14 May with the 'Open-air museum of prehistory' workshop.

The activities will continue on 15 May with 'Music and dance in prehistory', with the participation of patients from the mental health hospital in Antequera. On 17 May, the family workshop 'Prehistoric Saturday: Musical instruments and dances in prehistory' will take place.

The Museum of Malaga has prepared a guided tour - 'Pharaohs in the Museum of Malaga' - for 16 May. Activities in the same location will finish on 17 May with the workshop 'Archaeodrome of the Museum of Malaga'.