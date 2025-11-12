Rain is on the way to Malaga and the Costa del Sol: this is the state weather agency's latest forecast

Raquel Merino Malaga Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 12:39 | Updated 12:45h. Share

Rain is set to returns to Malaga province from Thursday evening, as state meteorological agency Aemet's forecast shows. Local director of the meteorological centre in Malaga Jesús Riesco warned residents and visitors about this at the start of this week, announcing the possibility of rainfall in the second half with the arrival of Atlantic storm Claudia.

The latest information seems to confirm that this front, which will mainly affect the Canary Islands this Wednesday, will move from the west to the east of Malaga province and the Costa del Sol from Thursday onwards. Although the probability is at 100% on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, rainfall is also not ruled even on Monday.

The destabilisation of conditions is going to generate a drop in temperatures due to the entry of a colder and wetter northern air mass, which is going to replace the subtropical ridge that dominated the first days of the week. Around 20C in Malaga city and 16-18C in the inland parts of the province are expected as a result of the cooling down.

According to Eltiempo.es, strong south-westerly gusts of wind can be expected during the second half of the week. They will bring the yellowish 'calima' haze from North Africa, which could cause muddy precipitation on Thursday, especially in Andalucía, Murcia and Valencia. The haze will retreat to the east on Friday, although it will still be noticed in the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands.