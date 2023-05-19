Much-needed rain falls across Malaga province Although rain fell across most of the province, it varied from area to area, and the overall amount is not enough for the countryside to recover

Sudden, scattered downpours across Malaga province on Thursday ended an 80-day streak of unseasonably warm, tinder-dry weather.

The rain gauge of the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network in Santón Pitar, in Los Montes de Málaga, had recorded 91mm, as of 3pm. A sudden downpour dumped almost 51mm between 12noon and 1pm, and another 28mm in the following hour.

There were also significant rains in the upper Axarquia and in Benamargosa where the sudden swelling of the river trapped two cars parked on the river bed. But despite the inland rains, the rain hardly touched the reservoirs, with the heaviest downpours occurring downstream.

Malaga city also collected its fair share of water and downpours were also recorded in the east of the city, especially in Pinares de San Antón and El Palo areas.

Ronda recorded the heaviest overnight rainfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning of around 15mm.

While the rains are much-needed, president of Asaja Malaga Baldomero Bellido said it is still not enough. "For the countryside to start to recover we need upwards of 100 to 150mm," he said.

The rains are forecast to continue until at least the start of next week.