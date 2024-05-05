Mountain rescue team recovers body of hiker on ascent to Malaga province's 1,919m Torrecilla peak

Europa Press Malaga Sunday, 5 May 2024, 08:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

The body of a 68-year-old hiker was recovered by the emergency services on Saturday (4 May) in the Pilar de Tolox area of Malaga province, the last ascent to the 1,919m summit of Torrecilla peak.

Officers of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue team from Álora, using one of the force's helicopters, with the help of Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB), retrieved the body of the deceased.

According to the Guardia Civil, the man was on a hiking route in the Sierra de las Nieves and began to feel unwell and eventually died. The 061 emergency health services were also on the scene and confirmed the death.