Mountain rescue team recovers body of hiker on ascent to Malaga province&#039;s 1,919m Torrecilla peak
112 incident

Mountain rescue team recovers body of hiker on ascent to Malaga province's 1,919m Torrecilla peak

The 68-year-old man was hiking in the Sierra de las Nieves and the alarm was raised when he began to feel unwell

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 5 May 2024, 08:35

The body of a 68-year-old hiker was recovered by the emergency services on Saturday (4 May) in the Pilar de Tolox area of Malaga province, the last ascent to the 1,919m summit of Torrecilla peak.

Officers of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue team from Álora, using one of the force's helicopters, with the help of Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB), retrieved the body of the deceased.

According to the Guardia Civil, the man was on a hiking route in the Sierra de las Nieves and began to feel unwell and eventually died. The 061 emergency health services were also on the scene and confirmed the death.

