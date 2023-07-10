Motorists warned about overnight traffic disruption on Costa del Sol due to resurfacing of 30km stretch A-7 The work to improve the road surface of the main coast road between Fuengirola and Marbella will last for several weeks, and the Ministry of Transport said that it is not possible to provide alternative routes

The A-7 motorway will be closed in the early hours of the mornings to repair the road surface.

Motorists have been warned to expect traffic disruptions along the Costa del Sol due to road works on the A-7 motorway. The works will be carried out between kilometre points 1,013 and 1041 (28 kilometres), as it passes through the municipalities of Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella.

There will be lane closures during the late evening and early hours of the morning, usually between 10pm and 6am, although the circumstances will vary depending on the day and the progress of the work, the Ministry of Transport warned.

Algeciras-bound, between kilometre points 1,035.500 to 1,041.500, the right lane, including bus stops and exits and junctions in this section, was closed from midnight to 6am on Monday 10 July.

One lane will be closed between Fuengirola and Marbella this Monday night 10 July as the long-awaited improvement works on this stretch of road starts.

In the early hours of Monday to Tuesday, from 10pm on 10 July to 6am on 11 July, the right lane will also be closed. The same will occur from 10pm on Tuesday 11 July until 6am Wednesday 12 July, and from 10pm on Wednesday 12 July until 6am on Thursday 13 July.

The above-mentioned disruptions will continue with similar timetables on a weekly basis during July and August. The works will aim to extend the wearing course of the entire dual carriageway, as well as the slip roads and bus stops, repaint road markings and install road markings.

Left lane

In both directions, between points 1,013.145 and 1,020, from 10pm on Wednesday 12 July until 6am on Thursday 13 July there will be a cut in the left lane depending on the progress of the planned works. The same will occur from 10pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday 14 July. There will be alternative lane closures, with one lane remaining open for traffic at all times while the works are being carried out.

The Ministry of Transport said that it is not possible to provide alternative routes. Authorities said that during the day traffic will be restored to normal in the lane where work was carried out the night before.

Axarquia tunnels

At the other end of the province, on the Axarquia coast, the central government's work is focused on improving and adapting the Lagos, Torrox and Capistrano tunnels. The work, financed by European funds from the Recovery Plan, will affect traffic from next week.

From 8am on Monday 10 July until 1pm on Friday 14 July in the Lagos tunnel (Vélez-Málaga) there will be a permanent closure of the left lane between kilometre points 943.100 and 944.300.

On the same Monday 10 July between 8am and 6pm, the right lane will be closed at the Torrox tunnel, between kilometre points 935.300 and 937.400.

Finally, from 8am on the 10th until 1pm on the 14th of July in the Capistrano tunnel (Nerja) there will be a cut in the right-hand lane between kilometre points 929.600 and 931.450.