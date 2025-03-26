Majority of measles cases in Andalucía were detected in Malaga, with half of them requiring hospitalisation

Iván Gelibter Malaga Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 22:09 Compartir

The majority of measles cases that were detected in Andalucía in the last month were reported in Malaga, representing 63% of the total. The province has reported 30 positive cases out of the 47 in the entire region. Half of those 30 individuals had to be hospitalised.

The data was provided by the regional ministry of health on Tuesday. SUR has already traced the development of several outbreaks. According to the Junta, there have been six outbreaks in Malaga province so far in 2025, five of which are still active.

The first outbreak - with 10 cases mostly affecting babies in the 0-12-month age bracket - was detected on 6 February in a nursery in Fuengirola. The second outbreak was reported on 18 February. This time, six cases with unknown origin were confirmed in a secondary school in Mijas.

On 1 March, an outbreak of four cases of imported origin was reported in Lepe (Huelva). The affected were Moroccan workers who had arrived in Spain on 10 February.

Another outbreak was detected in an aviation school in Malaga province on 17 March, with two confirmed cases and one pending confirmation. The fifth outbreak was reported one day later, on 18 March, with two cases and one pending confirmation in the family of one of the infected Malaga.

Of the 47 confirmed cases in Andalucía, eight are children under the age of one. All of them have not yet been vaccinated due to not having reached the minimum age. The first dose is administered at 12 months and the second at 3 years of age. Among the remaining cases, 49% are children under 15, while 51% are adults (21 to 65 years old).

Only two of these cases had a documented history of receiving one dose of the vaccine; 24 were not vaccinated and in 21 the vaccination status is unknown, as some of the minors are from other countries such as Morocco and Russia. Additionally, 47% of the cases required hospitalisation, although it is not yet known if any are particularly severe.

Cases by country of origin and provinces

According to the regional ministry, 26% of the cases were imported from Morocco (10), Belgium (one), and Denmark (one). Of the non-imported cases, 11 are isolated cases in which the source of infection is unknown. Five are in Malaga city, two in Marbella, one in Álora, one in Calañas, one in Huelva and one in Palos de la Frontera.

By province, Almeria has three isolated cases (one in Roquetas de Mar, one in El Ejido and one in Adra); Granada has detected three isolated cases; Huelva, 10 cases in total (two in Gibraleón, three in Palos de la Frontera, one in Calañas, one in Moguer, one in San Bartolomé de la Torre, one in San Juan del Puerto and one in Huelva city); 30 cases in Malaga (nine in Fuengirola, nine in Malaga city, seven in Mijas, two in Marbella, one in Álora, one in Ojén, one in Rincón de la Victoria) and one in Seville city.

In view of this situation, the regional ministry of health reminds that measles is an infection that is easily transmitted, can be serious and can affect both children and unvaccinated adults. For this reason, the vaccination of minors according to the established guidelines and adults is recommended, in order to protect those who cannot be vaccinated, such as children under 12 months of age, who account for 17% of the cases reported in Andalucía.

The Junta de Andalucía places special emphasis on imported cases, especially on the ones from Morocco, which has been experiencing a major outbreak of measles since October 2023, with more than 40,000 reported cases, including 150 deaths. This indicates that new outbreaks are expected in the coming weeks and months, which is why the ministry will begin issuing weekly reports.