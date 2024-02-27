Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Aerial view of the Costa del Sol. SUR
More than 550 million euros of investment pumped into Costa del Sol hotels
Tourism

More than 550 million euros of investment pumped into Costa del Sol hotels

Malaga province is one of the top three preferred destinations on the Spanish mainland for investors in the sector, many of them foreign

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 17:18

Compartir

The Costa del Sol is among the top five destinations in Spain attracting the biggest spenders around the world who are looking to invest in hotels, latest research shows.

Investors poured 560 million euros into Malaga province last year, with six out of every 10 transactions carried out by foreign investors, according to a new report on hotel investment in Spain by real estate firm Colliers. That figure is similar to the previous year and represents 13.2% of the national investment in hotels, which reached 4,248 million euros.

It places the Costa del Sol as the third most preferred destination for hotel investment on mainland Spain, preceded by Madrid (601 million) and Barcelona (580 million). However, off the mainland, hotel investment on the Canary Islands exceeded 1.1 billion, while investors poured 796 million into the Balearic Islands last year.

According to Colliers' report, 21 Costa del Sol hotels changed ownership in 2023. Since 2018, the Costa del Sol has consolidated its position in the sector, attracting some 1,880 million euros in hotel investment. A period in which 82 hotel transactions have been finalised involving some 12,000 rooms. These figures, which Colliers pointed out "reflect the sustained confidence of investors in the Spanish hotel market and underline the strategic role played by the Costa del Sol in this continued growth".

The most prominent transaction was of GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, which included seven hotels in Malaga province such as the Guadalmina Spa & Golf Resort, the Meliá Marbella Estepona and the AC Malaga Palacio.

In Spain, hotel investment last year reached 4,248 million euros. A total of 171 hotels and 21,748 rooms changed hands, compared to 133 hotels and 17,754 rooms in 2022. According to Colliers' research, hotels became the most sought-after real estate assets in the Spanish market in 2023 and catapulted Spain to first place in hotel investment in Europe.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Hotel prices on Costa del Sol reach record highs with rates much higher than Spain's national average
  2. 2 Almost 50 people investigated for breaking property planning laws across Malaga province
  3. 3 No dog beach for Benalmádena again this summer as legal row rumbles on
  4. 4 Senior citizens invited to enjoy free day out at Bioparc Fuengirola with their grandchildren
  5. 5 World Pistachio Day is marked today, 26 February
  6. 6 Seville plans to start charging entrance fee to city's iconic Plaza de España tourist hotspot
  7. 7 More than 30 people investigated for cruelty in Malaga province after animals found living in 'deplorable' conditions
  8. 8 Police arrest fake shaman who tricked women in Marbella into working as prostitutes in 'prison-like' conditions
  9. 9 Works to renew main Costa del Sol sewer network get under way in Fuengirola
  10. 10 Supermarket chains in Spain investigated over whether they are applying sales tax reduction on basic foods correctly

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad