More than 34,100 families receive minimum living income allowance in Malaga province

The minimum living income (IMV) reached 34,111 households in Malaga province in August or a total of 99,549 people. This is the highest figure since January 2024, which is when the monthly payroll for this benefit was first published by Spain's Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, although it has been paid since 2020. This year started with just over 29,000 recipient households and just over 85,000 beneficiaries in the province. In August 2024, the IMV was received by 28,717 families in Malaga (83,026 people).

In the five years since the benefit was introduced (its implementation was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic), up to 48,864 households have been beneficiaries and the number of people has exceeded 140,000.

In the Andalucía region as a whole, some 336,171 families have received this benefit over the last five years - more than 1.021 million people, meaning that practically one out of every three recipients of the IMV over the last five years is from Andalucía, given that the total number of people in households entitled to this benefit in Spain as a whole is 3.2 million.

In the last month, nearly 241,000 benefits were paid in Andalucía, with the number of current beneficiaries approaching 750,000. In Spain, there were almost 765,000 households receiving it in August (2.33 million people).

Since the benefit was launched in June 2020, the government has spent 16.63 billion euros on it, of which 4.83 billion have gone to Andalusian households and nearly 800 million to those in Malaga.

In the last month alone, Malaga households entitled to the minimum living income have received just over 20 million euros, with an average of around 550 euros. The amount that corresponds to each family varies according to family profile and income, given that it is a benefit that supports the family income until it reaches the minimum considered necessary depending on the number of members. For a single-person household, this minimum is 658.81 euros; 856.46 euros for one adult and a minor or two adults; 1,251.75 euros for one adult and three minors; 1,450 euros for families with one adult and four or more minors.

Household profile

Among the households currently receiving this benefit in Malaga province, the majority (almost 25,000 of the 34,100) are headed by women. In addition, more than 22,000 of these households include children. In fact, 40,000 of the total number of current recipients of this benefit are minors.

As a symptom of the times we live in, there are more than 8,100 single-person households in Malaga receiving this assistance. In addition, there are more than 6,300 single-parent households (one adult with one or more dependent children) that receive the IMV, in addition to a further 12,700 households with two adults and dependent children.

There is another benefit - the children assistance supplement (Capi) - which 22,917 families in the province of Malaga receive. The benefit came into force in January 2022 and it now amounts to 115 euros per household per month for families with children between 0 to 3 years of age; 80.50 euros per month for each child between 3 and 6 years; and 57.50 euros per month for each child between 6 and 18 years. This benefit reaches 535,235 families in Spain.

In Malaga, 86.7% of the beneficiaries are of Spanish nationality and their average age is 45.48 years.