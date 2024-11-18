More than 40% of employees in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol do not earn Spain's minimum wage

Nuria Triguero Malaga Monday, 18 November 2024, 15:07

At the end of the year, 42% of Malaga province's workers do not have an income equivalent to Spain's annual minimum wage, which is set at 15,120 euros. That is a total of 300,000 people in the lowest wage bracket. And of these, 160,000 (i.e. just over half) earn less than half of that, i.e. less than 7,560 euros per year.

The data comes from the publication 'labour market in tax sources', produced by the Spanish tax office with data supplied by employers. It is important to understand how these statistics are compiled in order to know what it means that there are 300,000 people earning less than the minimum wage.

Because the AEAT does not talk about monthly salary, but about the income received by taxpayers throughout the year as wages; taxpayers who may have worked for twelve months or just one. So it is not that these workers are being paid wages below the legal minimum, but that they are people who work only a few months of the year or on part-time contracts.

The next salary bracket is the largest of all: those earning between 1 and 1.5 times the minimum wage, i.e. between 15,120 and 22,680 euros gross per year. There are almost 180,000 workers in the province who fall into this income bracket; in fact, the average salary of Malaga residents in 2023 was within this band: 20,648 euros.

The next group, which is more affluent and also in the minority, is that of those who earn between 22,680 and 30,240 euros per year. There are around 90,000 wage earners in the province who declare annual incomes in this bracket, equivalent to between 1.5 and 2 times the minimum wage. In the next bracket, which is between 30,240 and 37,800 euros, there are almost half as many people: 48,647 taxpayers. Each time a pay level is raised, the number of wage earners decreases.

The 150,000-euro club

And so, at the top of the employment pyramid are the 55,100 Malaga people who receive an annual salary of more than 45,360 euros gross. If you are in this salary bracket, you are privileged, as only 7.7% of Malaga's workers enjoy this level of remuneration. And if we look even further into this group of workers with high salaries, we find the exclusive club of those who earn more than 10 times the minimum wage, or in other words, more than 151,200 euros per year. There are exactly 1,092 people in the province of Malaga who in 2023 received salaries worth more than this figure, which if divided into 14 payments is equivalent to receiving more than 10,200 euros per month.