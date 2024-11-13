More than 140 homes flooded in Malaga town after province is hit by heavy downpours

Juan Soto Almogía Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 19:07

The latest 'Dana' storm has hit the Malaga municipality of Almogía with particular virulence, where nearly 80mm of rain fell in a short space of time. The strength of the rain caused more than 140 homes to be flooded.

As it is a village on a slope, the water cascaded down many streets, causing serious problems for both parked vehicles and houses along the way.

The mayor of the town, Toñi García, explained that the main incidents were being recorded in garages, basements and on the ground floors of the houses located around the town's sports facilities. The rain, she added, began to fall heavily from 11.45am and lasted for about an hour.

As a result of the rain, the river Campanillas, near the Las Palomas bridge, was on the verge of overflowing and causing major chaos in several areas. The Cupiana and Ancón streams, tributaries of the Guadalhorce river, have also reached a worrying level.

One of the worst affected areas in the entire locality was the Barranco del Sol district, where 220 people live. There, according to those affected, access roads, electricity and water supplies have been washed away.

Fortunately there have been no reports of personal injuries in the locality for the moment, although the material damage will be considerable. Nor has it been necessary to evacuate any families, as last night it was recommended that all the people living in the outlying areas spend the night at a relative's house.

As a result of the rain, both the emergency services and the town's operational services have been working since the first downpour to pump the water from garages and homes. The evening is therefore expected to be a long one in the Malaga town.