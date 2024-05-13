More flights than ever before touch down on the Costa del Sol

Matías Stuber Malaga Monday, 13 May 2024, 15:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

Flying from Malaga Airport is synonymous with flying from a connecting hub that narrows the distance to cities halfway around the world. If tourism has something like a heart, this is where it beats, from departures and arrivals to loving reunions and painful farewells, from holiday excitement to tiresome business trips. Infrastructure is key to Malaga province's economy and that is reinforced by the latest passenger data published by Aena for the month of April.

A total of 2.1 million people passed through one of the terminals, the figures show. Or to put it another way: more people are flying at Malaga Airport than ever before.

If the question with the pandemic was whether we would ever get back to where we were in 2019, that has been quickly quashed at a speed no industry expert predicted. Just to provide some context. In April 2020, the message from Lufthansa, one of the world's leading airlines, was: "A rapid return of the passenger aviation industry to the pre-coronavirus level is not foreseen."

Fast or not, the reality is that the return of the aviation industry is already here and the number of passengers is above that recorded before the pandemic. If in 2023 the tourism sector spoke of full recovery, with a record year for tourism on the Costa del Sol, the data coming from Aena allow us to glimpse a new milestone in 2024.

Malaga is on the verge of another record-breaking summer. Comparing the data with those recorded nationally, the airport is in fourth place. Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the fourth month of the year with 5.3 million, representing a growth of 10.6% compared to April last year. It is followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, with 4.4 (+9.5% compared to 2023) and Palma de Mallorca, with 2.8 million.

Returning to Malaga Airport, the figures provided by Aena allow for further analysis. On the one hand, the infrastructure consolidates the movement of passengers above the two million mark. On the other hand, it is maintaining its growth trend. With respect to April 2023, the number of passengers has grown by 2.3%.

In terms of operations, the airport with the most flights in April was also Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 34,720 (+9.8% compared to 2023), followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 29.812 flights (+10.8%); Palma de Mallorca, with 21,407 (+3.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 15,196 (+4.8%); Gran Canaria, with 11,400 (+7.2%) and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 10,100 landings and take-offs (+9.2%).