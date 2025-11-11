Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme

For the next two months, Miramar shopping centre will hold a Christmas programme called “The Village of Christmas Dreams”, centred on the power of dreams and the imagination

Miramar in Fuengirola inaugurated its annual Christmas programme last Friday with a parade in the shopping centre. Offering something for the whole family, Fuengirola's cultural agenda called “The Village of Christmas Dreams”, features almost two months full of festivities and celebration. This year, the activities are centred on the theme of dreams and imagination.

Additionally, a thousand people also won tickets to see the opening of Miramar’s Christmas theatre, situated at the shopping centre’s terrace. where plays will be performed every weekend.

There are festivities catered to both children and adults, with a varied programme consisting of creative workshops, Christmas theatre performances, parades and dancing under snow cannons until 5 January.

As well as Christmas-themed activities, Santa Claus can be visited until Christmas Eve. The experience starts in the “Dream Hall”, where first, families are guided through a fantastical passage of light and fantasy, before meeting Santa Claus on the other side. But from Boxing Day onwards until the end of the programme, The Three Wise Men will replace Santa Claus at the shopping centre.

Furthermore, the creative workshops for children run every Friday to Sunday, and consist of team-building games and of course, using the imagination so that they can build their own dreams.

Sandra Iglesias, Marketing Director at Miramar encourages visitors to come to the shopping centre to get involved and celebrate Christmas: "Every year we work to improve the experience of our visitors. The traditional village has already made a name for itself among us, and this year we are once again setting the bar very high with children's workshops, dances and theatre performances, all to keep the Christmas spirit alive. We invite everyone, children and adults alike, to participate in a magical Christmas at Miramar."

The activities on offer are free of charge, but in order to experience them, they must be booked in advance via the Miramar app.