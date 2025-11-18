'Wrong-way' driver who caused serious crash on Costa del Sol motorway tested five times over legal alcohol limit

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 10:44 Share

A Colombian woman is being investigated by the police for driving the wrong way on the AP-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol and causing a serious road accident, which left five people injured, on Saturday, 15 November. The breathalyser test showed that she had been driving with five times the legal alcohol limit in her system.

The collision happened near Mijas at around 5.40pm on Saturday, although several witnesses had already called the emergency services to report that there was a car going in the wrong direction on a carriageway on the AP-7 motorway. The driver was heading towards Algeciras on the wrong side, while the other vehicles were going towards Malaga.

The driver ended up causing a head-on collision with another car at kilometre 207. The accident was recorded from a car on the opposite carriageway.

Health sources confirmed that, as a result of the accident, five people were injured, several of them seriously. Four women between the ages of 42 and 43 and a 36-year-old man were taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

The driver who caused the accident underwent a breathalyser test. She tested over 1.30 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, which is five times the maximum allowed (0.25).

She is currently under investigation for offences against road safety and for causing injuries due to negligence. Everything suggests that she took an exit from the motorway thinking it was the entrance to it.