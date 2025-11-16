Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Bomberos de Mijas
112 incident

Five injured, one seriously, after car being driven against flow of traffic causes accident on Costa del Sol motorway

The injured were all taken to hospital and consist of four women - two of them aged 42 and two aged 43 - and a 36-year-old man

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 16 November 2025, 11:21

Five people have been injured and transferred to hospital following a serious road traffic accident on Saturday on the AP-7 motorway as it passes through Mijas, as confirmed by 112 Andalucía, part of the Andalusian Emergency Agency.

At around 5.40pm, several witnesses reported that a vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction on the motorway, and that it was heading towards Malaga on the carriageway for Algeciras. Minutes later, several people reported that this car had collided with another at kilometre 207 of the road. The 112 emergency service coordination centre immediately alerted the 061 health authority, which sent a mobile ICU ambulance, the Guardia Civil traffic police, Mijas fire brigade crews and road maintenance workers.

Health sources have confirmed that, as a result of the accident, five people were injured and taken to the Costa del Sol hospital, one of them in a serious condition. The injured are four women - two of them aged 42 and two aged 43 - and a 36-year-old man.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Is this the first town on the Costa del Sol to switch on its Christmas lights?
  2. 2 Petition for AP-7 toll road discounts on Costa del Sol continues
  3. 3 Services of remembrance around Malaga province and in Gibraltar, in pictures
  4. 4 The magic of Queen heads to the Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola this weekend
  5. 5 Week-long flamenco festival returns to Benalmádena
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol bike lane contract awarded for 400,000 euros
  7. 7 La Cala de Mijas Lions out and about in November
  8. 8 Fifty years on
  9. 9 Fuengirola promotes local social and support associations with awareness market
  10. 10 Fair share?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Five injured, one seriously, after car being driven against flow of traffic causes accident on Costa del Sol motorway

Five injured, one seriously, after car being driven against flow of traffic causes accident on Costa del Sol motorway