Five injured, one seriously, after car being driven against flow of traffic causes accident on Costa del Sol motorway

Five people have been injured and transferred to hospital following a serious road traffic accident on Saturday on the AP-7 motorway as it passes through Mijas, as confirmed by 112 Andalucía, part of the Andalusian Emergency Agency.

At around 5.40pm, several witnesses reported that a vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction on the motorway, and that it was heading towards Malaga on the carriageway for Algeciras. Minutes later, several people reported that this car had collided with another at kilometre 207 of the road. The 112 emergency service coordination centre immediately alerted the 061 health authority, which sent a mobile ICU ambulance, the Guardia Civil traffic police, Mijas fire brigade crews and road maintenance workers.

Health sources have confirmed that, as a result of the accident, five people were injured and taken to the Costa del Sol hospital, one of them in a serious condition. The injured are four women - two of them aged 42 and two aged 43 - and a 36-year-old man.