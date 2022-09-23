Mijas to host series of events to mark World Tourism Day Visitors will enjoy free paella and a programme of activities “aimed at highlighting the most genuine and traditional customs of Mijas"

Mijas town hall has organised a series of events to celebrate Dia del Tourista, which will take place in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña on Wednesday 28 September. The council claim that this year’s event will be used to attract the return of tourists to the municipality “after two very complicated years”.

The festivities to mark international tourism day, which is held around the world each year on 27 September, will begin at midday with a flamenco dance show. This will be followed at 1pm by the award ceremony of the winning establishments of the recent Ruta del Tapa, an initiative that the councillor for Tourism, José Carlos Martín, said highlighted the town’s “excellent gastronomic tradition”.

Visitors will also enjoy free paella and a programme of activities “aimed at highlighting the most genuine and traditional customs of Mijas”.

“We use this traditional day to honour our tourists and visitors. It is a means of recognising and thanking the trust that all these people have placed in us, knowing that it is a totally safe destination. We want to pay tribute with this special day because they represent, not only a strong economic engine, but a social and multicultural push that enriches life in Mijas,” Martín said.