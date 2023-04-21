Works starts to connect two streets by Mijas road

Sections
Services
Highlight
Marina Rivas
Fuengirola
Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:33
Compartir
Fuengirola council has started a project to link Calle Matagorda and Calle Calerita as part of development and landscaping near the Mijas road and A-7. The work will be carried out over three months and is costing 870,783.77 euros.
According to mayor Ana Mula, there will also be new green areas, parking spaces and lighting as well as improvements to the current road layout.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.