Fuengirola registers more than 100 cases of gender violence this year The municipal centre which offers a free counselling and advice service for women has, so far, dealt with more than 220 cases, although “not all of the issues were related to gender violence”

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it's municipal advice centre for women has registered a total of 104 female victims of gender violence since the beginning of the year.

The figures were announced by the councillor for Social Welfare and Families, Rocío Rodríguez, who said that the centre had dealt with more than 220 cases, although she pointed out that “not all of the issues were related to gender violence”.

She added that some women had contacted the centre regarding issues such as advice related to women's rights, divorce procedures, parental rights and harassment.

“In most cases, users request information about what their situation would be in relation to the issues that most concern them in case of marital separation,” Rodríguez explained.

The town’s women's centre offers a free counselling and psychological service, as well as giving advice about women’s rights and equal opportunities and giving an immediate response to victims of violence and abuse while ensuring confidentiality.

"We take cases of ill-treatment very seriously and we offer legal advice and psychological attention to victims. We maintain fluid relations with the women's associations of the municipality, with whom we collaborate closely and who are a continuous reference in all the programs that are launched in Fuengirola from the area of Equality between women and men,” the councillor said.