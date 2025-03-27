Woman injured in Mijas after camping gas cylinder explodes in car

SUR Thursday, 27 March 2025, 17:12 Compartir

A woman has sustained burns to her face and body after a camping gas cylinder exploded in the boot of her car in Mijas. The incident occurred on the A-387 road around 4.25pm on Wednesday 26 March. The woman was taken to the Hospital Regional in Malaga, but her condition remains unknown at the moment.

The 112 emergency services received several calls alerting them to a burning vehicle, which had stopped in the right lane of the road. The fire brigade, the traffic unit of the police and road maintenance assisted the scene, in addition to the health emergency services.