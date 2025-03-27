Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Woman injured in Mijas after camping gas cylinder explodes in car
112 incident

Woman injured in Mijas after camping gas cylinder explodes in car

The victim, 53, suffered burns to her face and torso and was taken by ambulance to the Hospital Regional in Malaga

SUR

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 17:12

A woman has sustained burns to her face and body after a camping gas cylinder exploded in the boot of her car in Mijas. The incident occurred on the A-387 road around 4.25pm on Wednesday 26 March. The woman was taken to the Hospital Regional in Malaga, but her condition remains unknown at the moment.

The 112 emergency services received several calls alerting them to a burning vehicle, which had stopped in the right lane of the road. The fire brigade, the traffic unit of the police and road maintenance assisted the scene, in addition to the health emergency services.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergency work to Malaga reservoir after heavy rain
  2. 2 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  3. 3 This is what Malaga's highest mountain looks like after the latest rain
  4. 4 Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title
  5. 5 Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
  6. 6 Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals
  7. 7 Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society
  8. 8 Private investment solution for major renovation of footbridge over Costa del Sol railway line after 15-year legal dispute
  9. 9 Costa del Sol Local Police officers recognised for bravery
  10. 10 Marbella FC sink deeper into relegation trouble with yet another home collapse

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Woman injured in Mijas after camping gas cylinder explodes in car