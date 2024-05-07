Why did Santa swap the snow in Lapland for the sunny Costa del Sol, some eight months before Christmas?

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 11:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Seeing him walking through the Fuengirola fairgrounds, with a thick white beard that reaches halfway to his belly, high boots, a fur waistcoat and a red hat, when the Costa del Sol midday sun was at its highest, it was quite a spectacle.

Santa Claus (yes, you read correctly) arrived in Fuengirola last week from Rovaniemi in Lapland (Finland) on an extraordinary and out-of-season trip. He is already familiar with Fuengirola, as he comes every year at Christmas on his route around the world to leave gifts for the children, but he has never visited this area in the month of May.

“This is wonderful, I come from -2 degrees, with 20 centimetres of snow on the streets and a frozen lake, I really like this sunny weather,” explained Santa Claus.

The reason for this trip, as he pointed out, was to participate in the international fair that had been held in the town between Wednesday 1 until Sunday 5 May.

“One of my helpers told me that in Fuengirola there was a very large and very important fair and I decided to come and get to know the children who live in Fuengirola better,” he said.

According to Santa, it is not so unusual for him to leave his village in Lapland when it is not Christmas, although this time he came by plane, a direct flight from Rovaniemi to Malaga “I usually travel when the hardest months of work are over, either to relax or to visit sick people or children with special needs. My reindeers are resting at the moment, but the trip went very well,” he explained.

Special message

Santa Claus also sent a special message to the children along the Costa del Sol. “It's not Christmas yet, but I am already receiving many letters and I hope that the children of Malaga send me many more. I always try to respond to those letters myself, but I also have my elves to help me.

"I hope that you will behave very well all year and that you especially behave well in the months closest to Christmas: be good and kind to others and you will see that something good can happen,” he said.