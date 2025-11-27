Water utility company strengthens its commitment to excellence and sustainability in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Thursday, 27 November 2025, 18:46 Share

The company responsible for Fuengirola’s water service, Gestagua, has reinforced its commitment to operational excellence and sustainability by achieving ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety certification for its local water operations, as well as accreditation under Spain’s National Security Scheme (ENS), which ensures the protection of information and critical systems used to deliver the service.

Gestagua continues to make progress with its environmental strategy and is expected to obtain ISO 14064 Carbon Footprint certification shortly, covering all of its operations nationwide. This certification will formally recognise the company’s work in managing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and will further strengthen its dedication to responsible environmental management in line with international climate change objectives.

As part of this ongoing commitment, Fuengirola’s municipal water service has secured two key certifications in recent months, in addition to the ISO 9001 Quality Management standard already in place. These include ISO 14001 Environmental Management, which confirms the effectiveness of operational processes and environmental protection measures, and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety, ensuring robust systems for the prevention of workplace risks.

Enrique Sánchez, Gestagua’s local representative in Fuengirola, said: “In Fuengirola, we have followed a clear path: first improving the quality of service, then strengthening environmental protection, ensuring the security of our customers’ information, and finally certifying our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our workforce. These certifications reflect a strong process of continuous improvement in the service of our community.”

The certifications confirm the effectiveness of the systems implemented in Fuengirola, the integration of environmental principles into day-to-day management, and the company’s commitment to employee safety and wellbeing.

By achieving these standards, Gestagua reaffirms its position as a company committed to the highest levels of professionalism and quality. Each certification represents independent assurance of excellence in key areas of its operations.