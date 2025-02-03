Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Watch as Costa del Sol footbridge is swept away by torrent of water from flooded stream in Mijas
112 incident

Watch as Costa del Sol footbridge is swept away by torrent of water from flooded stream in Mijas

The wooden structure was dragged several metres by the force of the water and ended up stranded on the town's El Charcón beach

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Monday, 3 February 2025, 15:26

The flooding of the El Charcón stream in Mijas following torrential rain this Monday morning has swept away the pedestrian bridge that crosses from one bank of the watercourse to the other, near the beach of the same name in Mijas. The wooden structure was dragged by the force of the accumulated water after a storm hit the Costa del Sol in the early hour of this 3 February.

The force of the torrent carried the footbridge several metres and it finally ended up stranded on the beach. Municipal sources explained that although it is a wooden bridge that runs along the beach, it does not form part of Malaga province's Senda Litoral coastal hiking route.

So far, this is the most significant impact on the beaches in this area, which have not been seriously damaged by the storm so far.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga mayor backtracks on city tourism department's claim of visitor 'saturation'
  2. 2 Whatever happened to Airbnb?
  3. 3 Shock in Boston over death of Jesuit priest in Malaga
  4. 4 Ryanair warns that the impact of the multi-million-euro fine on airlines would be 'passed on' to passengers
  5. 5 Two winter storms bring bad weather to northern Spain
  6. 6 Torremolinos activates emergency committee following heavy rain
  7. 7 Language tourism, growing in Malaga
  8. 8 A Portuguese riverside enclave with plenty of historical charm
  9. 9 Malaga's Hospital Clínico workers warn that emergency department is on the verge of collapse
  10. 10 Chinese New Year festivities boost Benalmádena's bid to become European capital of Asian tourism

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Watch as Costa del Sol footbridge is swept away by torrent of water from flooded stream in Mijas