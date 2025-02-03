Watch as Costa del Sol footbridge is swept away by torrent of water from flooded stream in Mijas

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Monday, 3 February 2025, 15:26 Compartir

The flooding of the El Charcón stream in Mijas following torrential rain this Monday morning has swept away the pedestrian bridge that crosses from one bank of the watercourse to the other, near the beach of the same name in Mijas. The wooden structure was dragged by the force of the accumulated water after a storm hit the Costa del Sol in the early hour of this 3 February.

The force of the torrent carried the footbridge several metres and it finally ended up stranded on the beach. Municipal sources explained that although it is a wooden bridge that runs along the beach, it does not form part of Malaga province's Senda Litoral coastal hiking route.

La senda litoral de #Málaga a la altura del faro Calaburras con daños por la tormenta. #AvisoImportante pic.twitter.com/eD6R64GQAc — Objetivo Tormenta (David Mancebo) (@objtormentas) February 3, 2025

So far, this is the most significant impact on the beaches in this area, which have not been seriously damaged by the storm so far.