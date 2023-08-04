Wastewater treatment plant serving three key Costa towns goes green The Cerros del Águila wastewater treatment plant (EDAR) is now considered sustainable after having managed to reduce its electricity consumption by 30 per cent

The Cerros del Águila wastewater treatment plant (EDAR) is now considered sustainable after having managed to reduce its electricity consumption by 30 per cent at the moment, with the expectation that it will reach a definitive saving of 42% soon.

The key Costa del Sol treatment plant serves part of Benalmádena, part of Mijas and the entire municipality of Fuengirola. At the moment, the wastewater of around 160,000 inhabitants is treated and the plant has the capacity to cope with a population of up to 240,000 people.