Jenny and Alan Boardman at one of the venues last week. SUR
Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
Community spirit

Organised by the Costa del Sol’s most dedicated fundraisers, Alan and Jenny Boardman, the Waterdrop campaign was only launched last month

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 20:10

A recently-launched campaign to raise funds for the purchase and installation of a rainwater collection tank for the Think Africa school in Uganda has raised more than double of the target of 795 euros. Organised by the Costa del Sol’s most dedicated fundraisers, Alan and Jenny Boardman, Waterdrop was launched just weeks after the couple returned from Uganda, where they spent a month travelling around the country supplying underprivileged families with spectacles, shoes and school supplies.

The Mijas-based couple, who visited the school during their trip in January, had the support of several bars along the coast, from where they sold magnets and bracelets that they purchased while in Uganda in order to raise sufficient funds.

The couple said that they were “thrilled” that the total raised would be nearer to 1,650 euros, so the amount will allow them to offer extra assistance to the school, located in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest region of Uganda.

“Originally, we hoped to raise 795 euros, which would cover the cost and installation of a 2,000-litre tank. However, we are delighted to confirm that the total raised is actually much more than this. We will be talking to the school to see what other basics we can provide thanks to the extra donations, but it will certainly include a 5,000-litre tank, which will greatly ease the water situation there.

"We wish to thank everyone who donated, our local press for their support in publicising the campaign and, of course, the seven businesses that kindly acted as collection points. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” Alan Boardman posted on his Facebook page earlier this week.

