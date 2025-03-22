Twice the number of moorings, commercial areas and a car park with 700 spaces: This is what the future port in Fuengirola could look like

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Saturday, 22 March 2025, 08:14 Compartir

The port of Fuengirola has long lagged behind the growth the town has experienced in recent decades. It is a fishing port with some commercial and hospitality activities which, despite being in one of the busiest and most touristy areas of the municipality, remains largely disconnected from the town. Its design - positioned at a lower level than the promenade and reflective of an era when universal accessibility was not a priority - as well as a lack of investment, have been some of the reasons that have led to this situation.

It has been years since the town hall launched a process to completely transform the port. In its bureaucratic phase it was expected to take a long time, and indeed it is taking a long time. In 2020, the preliminary project was presented with the main characteristics foreseen for the future infrastructure. Even an estimate of the necessary investment was given, which at that time was 91 million euros.

Now, after all this time, the Junta de Andalucía regional government has just approved the environmental report - a giant step that now requires some additional steps, including approval from the coastal authority, which is under state jurisdiction. This will be followed by the tendering process for drafting the final project, which will then allow for the awarding of the construction work.

It is a medium-term plan for Fuengirola, but even so, the town already has a clear vision of what its future marina will look like. According to the preliminary project, the idea is to transform the current infrastructure into a port that includes a large square that will connect directly to the promenade, along with extensive walking areas, commercial spaces, and restaurants.

As for the number of berths, the current number will double from 471 to more than 800. In addition, the creation of a dock for large yachts, a berthing area for tourist cruise ships of up to 160 metres in length and an underground car park with a capacity for more than 700 vehicles are also envisaged.

Tourist hub

"The goal is to create a unique space, open to the promenade and the entire town, unlike the current layout. If there is one essential project for the present and future of our town, it is the redevelopment of Fuengirola's marina, which is set to become the main hub for tourism and commerce, the economic engine of Fuengirola, and its primary source of employment," said the town's mayor, Ana Mula, recently.