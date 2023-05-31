Fuengirola town hall starts second phase of tree planting project along promenade The Paseo Marítimo project will replace all existing evergreen trees along the promenade with palm trees

Fuengirola town hall has begun the second phase of an initiative to plant new trees on the Paseo Marítimo, a project that will replace all existing evergreen trees along the promenade with palm trees.

Phase one saw the replacement of 455 trees, and the second phase will bring the total to more than 600 new palm trees installed on the promenade.

Many of the current trees along the seafront are being removed because they have contracted a harmful disease that destroys the branches and roots: those that have not been infected will be relocated to different areas of the municipality.

The council launched the initiative following recommendations made by the department of Urban Ecology’s Master Tree Plan.

Councillor for Urban Ecology, Antonio Carrasco, said, “We have begun the second phase of the replacement of all the trees along the promenade, an action that has been highly demanded by the residents because these specimens have a disease that is incurable.”