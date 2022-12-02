A town (centre) is born FUENGIROLA REVISITED: PART 11 To celebrate 180 years of the municipality of Fuengirola this series reviews the rich history of the location, from prehistory to the founding of the modern town

Throughout the history of the location of Fuengirola, life has passed down to us through the Moors, Visigoths, Romans, Phoenicians and others lost to history. The Fuengirola town centre that we recognise today took root in the late 1700s around the modern Plaza de Constitución. The area ruled by Fuengirola Castle was placed under the authority of Mijas before 1515.

Fuengirola continued to thrive because of its prime location, resources and strategic position. By the 1500s, Europe's first potatoes were being grown locally and shiploads of them were being exported from Fuengirola beach. At times it was a thriving town with resident farmers, fishermen and traders prospering, however its growth was stunted by repeated seaborne attacks over three troubled centuries.

i is a 20-year resident of Fuengirola and author of Fuengirola Revisited, a unique book that tells the story of the location through the ages. Feedback can be sent to info@fuengirolarevisited.com For more information visit www.fuengirolarevisited.com or follow @fuengirolarevisited on Facebook.

Patrick H. Meehan is a 20-year resident of Fuengirola and author of Fuengirola Revisited, a unique book that tells the story of the location through the ages. Feedback can be sent to info@fuengirolarevisited.com For more information visit www.fuengirolarevisited.com or follow @fuengirolarevisited on Facebook.

Spain's soft underbelly was attacked frequently by Moors, Ottoman Turks, Barbarossa, Berbers, French, British, Dutch and private pirates. Unknown political situations around the Mediterranean could cause surprise coastal raids. A settlement could develop peacefully for decades, then in an overnight raid half of the residents could become galley rowers or products for the North African slave markets.

These raids forced residents to move into the hills until it was safe again. Throughout history, the town had centred around the safe haven provided by the castle which housed the church and the salt store. In 1653 a fire destroyed many homes in and around the castle and homes were rebuilt around the protection of a watchtower near the current Plaza de Constitución. As attempts were made to protect Spain's strategic and vulnerable south coast, more fortifications were created.

In the 1770s a watchtower, identical to that at La Cala de Mijas, was built near the current Plaza de Constitución. By the 1780s France (an ally of Spain) had secured the Western Mediterranean, ending centuries of seaborne terrorism. In Fuengirola, this meant that people could live, farm, fish, travel and trade without fear of being kidnapped or slaughtered.

The road from Malaga to Marbella became more usable for stagecoaches, making the journey easier by land than sea.

The watchtower became a shrine and next to it the Posada coaching inn was built for the increasing numbers of travellers. Temporary wooden buildings were replaced with stone and new homes were built around the Plaza de Constitución.

By the 1790s the first property deeds were registered and by the start of the 1800s the town we know today had taken root; Fuengirola had arrived.