Three more 'sleeping policemen' installed on Fuengirola's seafront promenade

Fuengirola has installed three more ‘sleeping policemen’ on the Paseo Marítimo in order to reduce the speed of traffic, one of the actions the town hall has launched to enforce road safety measures in this area and that is in addition to the intensification of police controls and the reinforcement of road signage.

The council has now installed a total of ten speed bumps on this stretch of road between Carvajal and Torreblanca, which has a 30km/h speed limit.

Likewise, the Local Police force has intensified the random controls in this area to monitor speed, check for drivers under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs, along with other offences like using a mobile phone while driving.