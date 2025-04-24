Indoor swimming pool in Mijas is closed due to safety fears for staff and users

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Thursday, 24 April 2025, 20:08 Compartir

The indoor swimming pool at Las Lagunas de Mijas is closing after the town hall took a drastic decision that will have a direct impact on the hundreds of people that use it during the summer months. The council said it has done this for safety reasons, announcing that it will carry out work to replace the entire roof of the facility, "in order to safeguard the physical integrity of both workers and users".

This decision was taken after the council decided to close the facilities temporarily during Easter week so that technicians could check the state of the roof. These inspections confirmed "the deficient state of the roof after the lack of preventive maintenance to which this municipal facility has been subjected in recent years", according to sports councillor María Francisca Alarcón.

The councillor referred to reports drawn up by the fire brigade and the head of the infrastructure and works department, which "record that several years ago two mesh nets were installed - one stronger, to prevent the possible fall of structural elements into the pool, and another to stop rust from falling through". As a result, the fire brigade had to intervene on the roof on 14 April 2022 due to two panels that had come loose. "The report also clearly stated that rust residue can be seen on the protective mesh, having fallen from the roof, and it is documented in writing that the pool roof is in poor condition."

"Lack of preventative maintenance"

The report from the infrastructure and works department is “clear,” according to the councillor, in stating that there has been “a lack of preventive maintenance in the facilities, which has led to their current condition”. It also notes the existence of a prior report dated 31 May 2022, which warned of the need for a complete replacement of the swimming pool roof “due to the lack of maintenance and upkeep of the roofs of these sports facilities, and the need to address water ingress issues and improve energy efficiency to continue their intended use”.

In addition to this, according to municipal sources, the report issued by the company that provides services at the swimming pool also pointed out that this situation means that compliance with occupational risk prevention regulations is not guaranteed.

Faced with this situation, the councillor said that in the decision taken, with responsibility towards users and workers prevailing, while denouncing "the lack of commitment of the previous administration who, having in their possession various reports warning of the serious situation of the municipal facility and the recommendation to change the roof, did nothing about it".

For now, the council has not given any timeframe for the closure, as it will first be necessary to put the work out to tender and then award the contract to the company that is finally chosen to carry it out.

Transfer to La Cala

While these issues are being resolved, affected users who wish to do so can make use of the recently inaugurated indoor pool in La Cala de Mijas. To do so, from 28 April until 9 May, they must go to the Las Lagunas sports department office to inform them of their temporary transfer, as well as if they want their place to be reserved for when the Las Lagunas pool is operational again.