Installation of 'We are Spain' project in Fuengirola begins

Fuengirola has begun the process of installing one of the largest works of art commissioned by the municipality in recent years. It consists of six bronze murals measuring three metres in height by two metres in width. The project is called 'Somos España' ('We are Spain'), because the murals will tell part of the history of the country. Installation work is already underway in the Plaza de España, where six flowerbeds are currently being created. They will serve as the base for the concrete structures that will support the panels. At the same time, the marble flooring of the square is being renewed. The initiative has required a municipal investment of 26,000 euros.

"Within the 'Somos España' project, one of the most important actions consists of the beautification of a fundamental area of the municipality," said councillor for infrastructures José Sánchez. The company awarded the work is Acsa and the deadline for completion is only 22 days, although the progress done so far indicates that it might even be shorter.

The action required the transplanting of six of the olive trees that were located on the Plaza de España to other locations. Three of them have been moved to the roundabout at the entrance to Los Pacos, at the beginning of Calle Alcalá Galiano, and the other three have been located in the Poniente park. "All six have already been successfully transplanted in these new locations, where they will most certainly do very well," said Sánchez.

In addition to this, "the whole flooring in the Plaza de España is being renovated little by little, in phases". Only a few areas have not undergone renovations yet, but this will change by the end of the month. Although the process has been a bit complex, because the surface is made of "marble that is not normally found in stock with companies supplying this type of material", the councillor said that, by the time of the inauguration, "the square will be in perfect condition".