Fuengirola prepares to install six huge bronze murals depicting key moments in Spain's history

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 4 November 2024, 10:08

There are six murals in total. They are made of bronze and weigh more than a tonne each. Each one is three metres high and two metres wide and depictd the history of Spain: from the first settlers to contemporary times. It is a large-scale work of art that has been commissioned by Fuengirola town hall. The main aim, among others, is to "honour Spain's historical legacy" and, of course, they will be installed in the town's Plaza de España shortly, as the artwork is already finished.

The murals have been designed by local artists Paco Pérez and Charo García and are currently being stored in municipal buildings awaiting a date to be set for their installation. The town hall has called the project 'Somos España ' (we are Spain) and explained that they tell the story of the first settlers, the first civilisations that arrived on the mainland, the unification of the different kingdoms and the discovery of America, the golden century, the War of Independence and contemporary Spain.

For the creators of this work of art both Pérez and García have spent months modelling and shaping each panel in clay, using up to 900 kilos of this material in the project. The process continued with the elaboration of the silicone and plaster moulds into which the alloy metal was poured to turn them into bronzes.

"It has taken about three years of work, from the beginning of the study of drawings, preparation of sketches, studies at museum level...", explained the artist Paco Pérez at the presentation to the media.

He continued: "After the preparatory drawings, everything was done in life-size clay, then it was done in silicone, then it went to wax, and after the wax, it has finally made into bronze. And now we have to patinate it, which is extremely arduous but exciting work and also following tradition, not because of the subject itself, but because it is how it was done in ancient Rome."

Altamira or space?

"We have collected the most important milestones in the history of Spain: from the cave of Altamira to the first satellite with 100% Spanish technology, the Miura, or the first Spaniard to go into space. There is a journey through history that, in addition to fulfilling the aesthetic mission of beautifying the town, also carries an educational meaning for our young people, so that in a brief tour they have a vision of the history of Spain," said Pérez.

Turning to Fuengirola's mayor, Ana Mula, she said she was "fascinated" by this sculptural work. "The work that Paco Pérez has done with the collaboration of Charo García is thrilling and to be enjoyed in our town, in our history. Now we are already working and preparing its staging and opening ceremony," she said.

The aim is not only to enhance the value of leaving behind some historical legacy, but also to serve a didactic function and beautify the town, according to the mayor. The panels will have QR codes so that anyone can download an explanation of each of them onto their mobiles to find out exactly what is on show.