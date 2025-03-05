Killer of Bolt private hire driver in Fuengirola faces 15 years in prison

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 11:49 Compartir

The prosecution team is asking for 15 years in prison for the killer of Ismail, the 45-year-old Bolt private hire driver who was stabbed 46 times by a client in Fuengirola on 22 June 2023. Along with the prison sentence, the prosecution has asked that the defendant be admitted to a facility suitable for his condition, as it has been proved that he was in the midst of a psychotic episode at the time of the crime.

On the night of the incident, Ismail arrived at the address on Calle Burgos around 5am, after the defendant had hired a Bolt ride. The latter approached the vehicle with two knives, each with a 20-centimetre-long blade, and attacked the driver by surprise, intending to kill him. Ismail, who had no possibility of defending himself, was stabbed 46 times and died at the scene.

The prosecution found that the defendant's intellectual and volitional capacities had been severely affected at the time of the incident, which indicates a psychotic episode. In addition, various substances were found in his system.

The assailant was remanded in custody the day after the crime and is awaiting trial that will assess the sentence proposed by the prosecution. In addition to the prison sentence and admission to a health facility, the defendant is facing 10 years of probation, regular medical treatment and check-ups, and a fine to compensate Ismail's wife, young daughter and only sibling.