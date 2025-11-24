Tourist injured after being dragged along street by Costa taxi driver who tried to make off with suitcase still in boot

María José Díaz Alcalá Fuengirola Monday, 24 November 2025, 12:13 | Updated 12:29h. Share

The National Police have arrested a taxi driver in Fuengirola for his alleged responsibility in a crime of injury against a customer. According to SUR sources, the driver allegedly dragged a passenger, with whom he argued, who held on to the door handle of the vehicle so that the driver would not drive off with his suitcase still inside he boot. The incident happened on Monday 17 November, when the police were called to a hotel in the Costa del Sol town due to an alleged dispute between a taxi driver and a tourist over the price of the fare.

Health services were also mobilised to the scene, who attended to the victim and then transferred him to the Costa del Sol Hospital, where, according to sources consulted, he had to receive stitches due to the large size of a wound he suffered on his head.

According to the investigation, when the customer went to pick up his suitcase from the boot, the taxi driver tried to drive away

Apparently, the dispute between the two originated when the tourist arrived at his destination and the price of the journey was double what the driver had initially estimated. According to the National Police investigation, when the client got out of the car and went to collect his luggage from the boot, the taxi driver attempted to drive away.

The passenger then stepped in front of the vehicle with the intention of retrieving his suitcase while the taxi driver tried to avoid him in order to resume the journey. Ultimately, the customer grabbed a door handle to stop the taxi driver from leaving with his suitcase and it was then that he allegedly accelerated, dragging him and causing his injuries.

The victim suffered a cranioencephalic traumatism without loss of consciousness, the Malaga provincial police headquarters told SUR. The taxi driver, aged 60, was arrested by the officers.