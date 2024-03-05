Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Expansion work resumes on the sports complex. SUR
Stalled expansion of Las Lungas sports centre resumes after five years of delays
Stalled expansion of Las Lungas sports centre resumes after five years of delays

Work began to extend the facilities in Mijas in 2019 with a planned construction period of 18 months, although a number of problems - and the Covid pandemic - meant the project remained unfinished

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 16:48

The mayor of Mijas, Anna Mata, has announced that the long-overdue expansion work on the Regino Hernández Martín sports complex in Las lagunas has resumed, five years after the project first began.

In spring 2019, work began to extend the centre and the work had a planned execution period of 18 months, although modifications to the initial project, changes in the construction company, delays derived from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and the lack of qualified personnel, has meant that the project has remained unfinished.

The town hall said the work was necessary due to the need for this type of facility in this district, which has more than 60,000 inhabitants.

The council proposed the expansion of the 1,700 square-metre complex, including a multipurpose building, a therapeutic pool, along with the remodelling of the children's area.

Inconvenience of work in progress

Mata, who visited the work this week, said the delays means not only that users continue to wait for these services to be available, but that they have also been enduring the inconveniences that a work in progress entails.

The mayor explained that the initial construction company had to be withdrawn from the project, and so in 2021, it was put out to tender again.

“It is true that they have had problems with the roof because this is a difficult project in an area with a lot of traffic, but there are also other issues that must be expedited,” she said.

The current company was hoping to have the work complete by May of this year, but it seems unlikely that this will be possible.

“We are going to demand responsibility from the company in regards to the slowness of these works. If necessary, they will have to work on weekends, but they must comply with what was agreed in the contract,” Mata declared.

New services

Once the work is finished, the new building will have areas designed for low intensity exercises, as well as locker rooms, showers and storage areas. The covered therapeutic pool will be 20 metres in length and six metres wide; while the design of the children's area will respond to the principles of universal accessibility, and will have elements for exercise designed for those with mobility and visual disabilities.

