Specsavers Fuengirola joins Costa Christmas Collections campaign The store has teamed up with The Food Fairies once again to collect Christmas gifts for underprivileged children along the coast. Gifts must be new, wrapped and labelled with the age and gender of the child

Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola has teamed up with The Food Fairies once again to collect Christmas gifts for underprivileged children along the Costa del Sol.

The Fuengirola store will be an official drop-off point for The Food Fairies, making it easier for customers and local residents to support the campaign. People are being encouraged to buy an extra gift, wrap it, and label it with the gender and age of the child. Then take it into the store or another official drop off point by Saturday 10 December.

Judy Borland, store director of Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola explains: "Unfortunately, there are even more families struggling to put food on the table and pay for essential expenses, as food, fuel and electricity have increased in price over the last year and mortgage payments and other costs are continuing to rise.

"At Christmas, it can be even harder for these families, as they aren’t able to put special food on the table or give gifts. This is upsetting for both the parents and children, so we’re delighted to be able to support The Food Fairies Costa Christmas Collection."

Kara Caradas and Jack Bourke work tirelessly on a voluntary basis to ensure that every child has a gift to open and families who are struggling receive a food parcel to enjoy over the festive period.

Jack Bourke explained: "Please help us to put a big smile on someone’s face this Christmas. Gifts must be new, wrapped and labelled with the age and gender of the child. Please buy something extra next time you’re shopping and drop it into your nearest collection point. Make sure that you include batteries with anything that needs them, as we would hate to hand something out that a child then couldn’t play with. Also, please don’t forget the teens, generally speaking we lack suitable gifts for anyone over 12. We have more demand than ever for families with kids of all ages and so need your support. Thank you."

Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola is located on Avenida Ramon y Cajal 6, near the bus station. You can drop off your gift any time during opening hours, until 2pm on Saturday 10th of December. Check the website for opening times www.specsavers.es. A full list of drop off points and more information can also be found on Facebook or Instagram @HadasCaradas