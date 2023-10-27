Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Maldonado (left) and González at Wednesday's council meeting. S. SALAS
Spanner in the works in Mijas council coup as Maldonado is made &#039;non-attached&#039;
Politics

Spanner in the works in Mijas council coup as Maldonado is made 'non-attached'

It means the quick-to-swap-sides councillor could be left without a top job and salary under new PP mayor Ana Mata

SUR

Mijas

Friday, 27 October 2023, 12:53

Compartir

The political game of cat and mouse at Mijas town hall took on a new life this week which could disrupt the plain-sailing of the upcoming no-confidence vote in current mayor Josele González. And once again, the drama is centred on loner councillor and kingmaker Juan Carlos Maldonado, who was declared in Wednesday's council meeting as 'non-attached'.

Last week, councillors from the conservative PP party, the largest group, and Vox councillors joined with Juan Carlos Maldonado to form a majority to end the Socialist PSOE rule of Josele González. The no-confidence vote meeting is due on 2 November.

Juan Carlos Maldonado had given González power with his vote back in June, and now it is Maldonado taking it away again in the autumn, barely 100 days later. Maldonado stood in last spring's local council election for the Por Mi Pueblo party and became its only councillor. He has once been mayor of Mijas for Ciudadanos party in coalition with the PSOE before falling out with González.

Back in June, Por Mi Pueblo, unhappy Maldonado had partnered with González again, formally told the town hall, as the law requires, it was expelling its only councillor, forcing him to become non-attached ('no adscrito').

Amid the shock on the PSOE side of last week's no-confidence announcement, there has been time this week to get a report out of a bottom drawer from June from the council secretary confirming the non-attached status.

Change in status

The new status is important as the law aims to prevent non-attached councillors changing sides freely to support a new mayor with any promise of a better position, salary or other rewards.

Maldonado is still second deputy mayor under González and his declaration as non-attached had been held back as "non-urgent" by González's team from formal approval until Maldonado said he was deserting him.

The change in status from Wednesday this week means Maldonado many not benefit from any upfront promises of a paid role in the new town hall government of the PP's Ana Mata, who is expected to become mayor next week, helped by his vote.

The final twist: Por Mi Pueblo withdrew its June request to have Maldonado expelled ahead of this week's confirmation, welcoming him back. That party and the PP argue this week's decision in the meeting to make Maldonado non-attached is therefore invalid.

PSOE, who are potentially in their last days of power in Mijas, disagree and are not moving position. The matter could yet finish up in the courts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Application period opens for Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people
  2. 2 United Airways to triple number of direct flights between Malaga and New York with new daily service
  3. 3 Proposal for train track on stilts along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol sparks interest
  4. 4 Lorry driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian on Costa del Sol motorway
  5. 5 Foreign investment fund is 'very interested' in troubled Tivoli amusement park on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 When precisely will the next partial lunar eclipse be visible in Spain?
  7. 7 Get ready for things that go bump in the night on the Costa
  8. 8 Malaga swing gathering set to take over Muelle Uno this weekend
  9. 9 Inaugural visit of P&O cruise ship MS Arvia
  10. 10 What do the experts predict the weather will be like in Spain during November?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad