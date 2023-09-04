Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez enjoys one of his favourite bands at Cala Mijas festival

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Cala Mijas music festival enjoyed record attendance figures during the second edition this weekend, and among the many music fans enjoying the event was Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez, who visited the festival on Friday and enjoyed a concert by one of his favourite bands, The Strokes.

Sánchez, who was in the province to attend a political event in Malaga on Saturday, stopped off in Mijas to support the town hall’s extensive annual cultural programme, and during his visit he claimed that Spain was the world’s top music festival destination, hosting around 900 events each year.

The leader of the PSOE poltical party explained that these types of events generate around 500 million euros and create some 300,000 permanent and temporary jobs in Spain.

Ampliar Mijas Mayor Josele González (l) welcomes Pedro Sánchez. SUR

Sánchez was welcomed by the town’s mayor, Josele González, who said, “We are very happy and grateful for the visit of President Pedro Sánchez to the Cala Mijas festival, a project that we celebrated for the first time just a year ago. The first year exceeded all expectations, winning the prize for the Revelation Festival in Spain and achieving an estimated economic impact in the area of more than 20 million euros.”

Eva Castillo, the festival’s communication director added, “We are very happy that you have chosen Cala Mijas to support the live music sector. Your visit encourages us to continue working for culture so that this festival becomes an international destination in the coming summers.”