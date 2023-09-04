Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pedro Sánchez during his visit to La Cala de Mijas on Friday. SUR
Spain&#039;s acting PM Pedro Sánchez enjoys one of his favourite bands at Cala Mijas festival
Cala Mijas 2023

Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez enjoys one of his favourite bands at Cala Mijas festival

During his trip to the Costa del Sol at the weekend, the PSOE leader explained that these types of events generate around 500 million euros and create some 300,000 permanent and temporary jobs in the country

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 4 September 2023, 12:47

Compartir

The Cala Mijas music festival enjoyed record attendance figures during the second edition this weekend, and among the many music fans enjoying the event was Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez, who visited the festival on Friday and enjoyed a concert by one of his favourite bands, The Strokes.

Related news

Sánchez, who was in the province to attend a political event in Malaga on Saturday, stopped off in Mijas to support the town hall’s extensive annual cultural programme, and during his visit he claimed that Spain was the world’s top music festival destination, hosting around 900 events each year.

The leader of the PSOE poltical party explained that these types of events generate around 500 million euros and create some 300,000 permanent and temporary jobs in Spain.

Mijas Mayor Josele González (l) welcomes Pedro Sánchez. SUR

Sánchez was welcomed by the town’s mayor, Josele González, who said, “We are very happy and grateful for the visit of President Pedro Sánchez to the Cala Mijas festival, a project that we celebrated for the first time just a year ago. The first year exceeded all expectations, winning the prize for the Revelation Festival in Spain and achieving an estimated economic impact in the area of more than 20 million euros.”

Eva Castillo, the festival’s communication director added, “We are very happy that you have chosen Cala Mijas to support the live music sector. Your visit encourages us to continue working for culture so that this festival becomes an international destination in the coming summers.”

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 More than 110,000 music fans enjoy incident-free Cala Mijas festival as dates are revealed for 2024 event
  2. 2 Households in Spain are shopping less at the supermarket than a year ago, but spending 11% more
  3. 3 Spain's DGT rolls out new road signs and this is what they mean
  4. 4 Last-minute winner brings the joy back to La Rosaleda
  5. 5 In pictures and video: storm smashes into central Spain leaving several people dead and missing
  6. 6 Hotels warn that start of Spain's subsidised holiday scheme for pensioners could be delayed by at least three months
  7. 7 Spain prematurely dumped out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup
  8. 8 These are the five most common security errors made by people on the internet in Spain and this is how to prevent them
  9. 9 Town hall criticised after gifting alcohol to men and a washcloth to women in a village in the Alpujarras
  10. 10 Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez enjoys one of his favourite bands at Cala Mijas festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad