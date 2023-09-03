Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Florence And The Machine, the headline act of the last night at Cala Mijas. Hugo Cortés
More than 110,000 music fans enjoy incident-free Cala Mijas festival as dates are revealed for 2024 event
Organisers have claimed the attendance figures “surpassed” last year’s, and again attracted a diverse audience, of which 28 per cent were foreign. The UK, Germany, Italy and France were the countries with the greatest presence

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Sunday, 3 September 2023, 15:49

More than 110,000 music fans are said to have attended the second Cala Mijas festival, which finished on Saturday after three days of non-stop music in the Sonora venue and on Torreón beach in La Cala de Mijas. Organisers claimed the attendance figures “surpassed” last year’s festival, and again attracted a diverse audience, of which 28 per cent were foreign. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France were the countries with the greatest presence, while other music fans travelled from Madrid, Catalonia, Murcia, Valencia and various parts of Andalucía.

The weekend presented a stellar lineup of international and national artistes, which included the British indie rock band, Florence And The Machine; the French electronic dance music duo, The Blaze; and the Glasgow rockers, Belle & Sebastian, among others.

Florence And The Machine, the headline act of the last night at Cala Mijas. Hugo Cortés
No incidents were reported during the festival, at which organisers said “diversity has shone”, while the audience was praised for its “excellent behaviour” and for ensuring “a safe and accessible festival was possible again this year”.

Music fans enjoyed free concerts on the beach. SUR

Organisers released a statement which said: “No incidents or violence has been recorded during the three days of the festival. For yet another year, the festival has created an unforgettable experience for everyone and maintains its active commitment in favour of diversity.”

The statement also announced that a third festival would be held between 29 and 31 August 2024.

