Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Romero in the grounds of the castle. SUR
Heritage

Sohail castle park to open next week as improvement work comes to an end

Maintenance work on the grounds of the Sohail castle began following the closure of this year’s Marenostrum Fuengirola concert series and included the optimisation of the irrigation system and the adaptation of infrastructure for concerts

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 18:48

Fuengirola town hall is completing the conditioning and improvement work at the Sohail castle park, one of the town’s most emblematic sites. This green space will reopen to the public next week, once the maintenance work carried out following the closure of this year’s Marenostrum Fuengirola concert series has been completed.

Culture councillor Rodrigo Romero said that the aim of this work is “to enhance an environment that combines heritage, culture and public enjoyment”.

In this regard, the councillor announced that next month a new excavation phase will begin at the Roman city of Suel, expected to last five years, which will allow research and the enhancement of the site to continue.

Romero pointed out that the Sohail castle complex serves three main purposes: hosting major events and concerts, conducting archaeological research, and daily use as a public park. “Our goal is for the fortress and its surroundings to continue being a cultural, historical and social benchmark for Fuengirola,” he declared

Among the improvements being implemented are the optimisation of the irrigation system and the adaptation of infrastructure for concerts, which will reduce setup and dismantling times and extend the period during which the park is open to the public.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain
  2. 2 Carlos Alcaraz swept aside by Jannik Sinner in Six Kings Slam final
  3. 3 Blogging about the wealth of tourist attractions in the Axarquía area of the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 HM Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after high-speed boat chase off Gibraltar
  5. 5 Sports tourism revenue continues to climb in Torremolinos and exceeds 4 million euros
  6. 6 Relegation fears reignited as missed chances cost Malaga CF dear away at Leganés
  7. 7 This is why an eastern Costa del Sol town has been recognised for its youth programme
  8. 8 El Cortijo: a culinary experience driven by a passion for Andalusian cuisine
  9. 9 Benalmádena to hold informative sessions about rental grants for vulnerable people
  10. 10 Soriano Vision: see the world through different eyes; optical excellence in the heart of Marbella

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Sohail castle park to open next week as improvement work comes to an end

Sohail castle park to open next week as improvement work comes to an end