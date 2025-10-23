Sohail castle park to open next week as improvement work comes to an end

Tony Bryant Thursday, 23 October 2025, 18:48 Share

Fuengirola town hall is completing the conditioning and improvement work at the Sohail castle park, one of the town’s most emblematic sites. This green space will reopen to the public next week, once the maintenance work carried out following the closure of this year’s Marenostrum Fuengirola concert series has been completed.

Culture councillor Rodrigo Romero said that the aim of this work is “to enhance an environment that combines heritage, culture and public enjoyment”.

In this regard, the councillor announced that next month a new excavation phase will begin at the Roman city of Suel, expected to last five years, which will allow research and the enhancement of the site to continue.

Romero pointed out that the Sohail castle complex serves three main purposes: hosting major events and concerts, conducting archaeological research, and daily use as a public park. “Our goal is for the fortress and its surroundings to continue being a cultural, historical and social benchmark for Fuengirola,” he declared

Among the improvements being implemented are the optimisation of the irrigation system and the adaptation of infrastructure for concerts, which will reduce setup and dismantling times and extend the period during which the park is open to the public.