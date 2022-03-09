Simply Red set to take the stage on Costa del Sol this summer The British band will return to Marenostrum, the Fuengirola festival, in June. Ticket sales open tomorrow, 10 March

Simply Red will be returning to Fuengirola on Sunday 5 June to perform at the Marenostrum festival. The famous British band were the festival's first major international act in 2016, and since then have been one of the most requested to return.

With lead singer Mick Hucknall, the band will perform some of their greatest hits at the seventh edition of the Costa del Sol culture and music festival, including For Your Babies, Holding Back the Years, If you Don't Know me by Now, Sunrise, Stars and Something Got me Started.

With 60 millions records sold worldwide and over 30 number one hits, Simply Red's success comes down to their musical quality and their electrifying live performances. The band's timelessness is highlighted by the recent release of Simply Red Remixed, in which DJs and producers from all over the world remastered 22 songs, including some which had never been released before.

Festival planners will continue to reveal other national and international acts. Ticket sales open tomorrow, Thursday 10 March, and can be bought online at www.marenostrumfuengirola.com.