Junta activates Level 1 of emergency plan after forest fire declared in Sierra de Mijas The blaze is burning in the Paraje El Higueróna area, according to the Plan Infoca brigade, and some residents have been evacuated from their homes in Alhaurín de la Torre

Again flames and smoke from a forest fire have put residents in Malaga province on alert, in this case in the municipality of Mijas, this Friday 15 July.

Just after noon residents reported a new blaze in the Sierra de Mijas. From the Plaza de la Constitución in the town centre, a column of black smoke and flames could be seen on the mountains, in the area known as Cañada de Los Jaenes.

The Junta's Plan Infoca specialist forest fire brigade said it was located in the El Higuerón zone and it has already despatched a plane coordinating three helicopters, four groups of forest firefighters, two environmental agents and two fire trucks.

This is the second forest fire in Malaga province in just 24 hours. This morning the Infoca brigade declared the fire reported yesterday, Thursday, in Casabermeja to be under control. Helicopters and ground teams in the area continue their to work to fully extinguish it.