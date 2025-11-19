Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The contract includes silvicultural treatment, clearing, pruning and reforestation, among other works. SUR
Environment

Sierra de Mijas mountain range set to undergo regular upkeep for first time ever

The town hall expects the work to begin before the end of November, following the awarding of the contract to the second-best bidder after the first failed to pay the deposit

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Mijas

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 18:22

Mijas town hall hopes that the first maintenance contract for the mountains surrounding the municipality will be launched before the end of November. The work includes forestry conservation and fire prevention measures in the Sierra Blanca and Bermeja public forest.

The tender was announced last May and the contract was supposed to become active on 1 October. However, the winner - Malaga company Forestal SL - failed to pay the deposit and the contract was not formalised. The town hall then awarded the contract to the second-best bidder, Eulen - the company that made a 27.5% reduction in the tender, which amounted to 1.2 million euros for a period of two years, plus potential extension for another two.

Clearing, thinning, reforestation and other tasks

The service will be provided from 1 October to 31 May, which means that no work will be done in June, July, August and September. The company awarded the contract will carry out silvicultural treatments, clearing, thinning, pruning (including the elimination of invasive species), reforestation and conservation, maintenance and improvement of forestry infrastructures. According to the contract specifications, the local flora and fauna must be preserved at all times.

The plant waste will be disposed of by shredding, chipping or transfer to an authorised point as soon as possible.

