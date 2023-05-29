Shots fired at police as young man barricades himself inside La Cala de Mijas property The gunman was left in a wheelchair after being shot five times in an apparent revenge shooting last year. The area has been sealed off and a specialist intervention unit (UEI) has been mobilised and is currently travelling from Madrid to the Costa del Sol

There is a tense standoff on the Costa del Sol this Monday afternoon, 29 May, after a young man, armed with a weapon, barricaded himself inside a property in La Cala de Mijas.

Allegedly, the individual has fired several shots at Guardia Civil officers who tried to negotiate with him to turn himself in and one of them has been injured in the foot.

The alarm was apparently raised by the family itself when they realised that the young man was armed, so they called for help from the Guardia Civil barracks in Mijas.

From there, a unit was assembled to try to get the young man to turn himself in. Officers from the force’s rapid action group (GAR) went to the scene to negotiate but the individual - according to sources - responded by opening fire.

The tense situation has made it necessary to cordon off the entire area, in which a strong security presence has been established. A specialist intervention unit (UEI) has been mobilised and it is currently travelling from Madrid to the Costa del Sol.