One man rushed to hospital with gunshot wound after Mijas shooting Another man suffered injuries from a series of blows in the incident, which happened this Monday afternoon, 19 December

Guardia Civil officers are investigating a shooting incident which occurred in Mijas early this Monday afternoon. One man was hit by a bullet while another suffered injuries from a series of blows, sources say.

The shooting happened at 2.20pm in Avenida María Silvero, in the vicinity of a golf course.

Medical professionals and officers from the National Police and Guardia Civil arrived quickly on the scene when the alarm was raised, and the man who was shot was rushed straight to hospital.