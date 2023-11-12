Senior citizens in Fuengirola will have free admission to the Bioparc on 23 November In order to participate in the town hall initiative, it is essential to be registered locally and have a valid senior citizen's card

Fuengirola council has invited the town's senior citizens to take part in the initiative 'Get to know Bioparc', which offers local residents over 65 years of age the chance to visit the zoo free of charge on 23 November from 11.30am.

To avail of tickets, interested persons should go to the offices of the Area for the Elderly (Área de Tercera Edad), located in Calle Blanca Paloma street, from 9am to 1pm, to register before 22 November.

The initiative is thanks to a collaboration agreement signed between the town hall and Bioparc Fuengirola. The requirements to participate are to be registered in Fuengirola and to present a valid Fuengirola pensioner's card.

The town hall said that Bioparc Fuengirola is leading a new model of park based on respect for nature and the preservation of its species, "which has become a benchmark at the European level".

Additionally, the registration period is still open to participate in a number of other workshops, both annual and quarterly, offered by the town hall for the elderly. The annual Senior Citizen workshops include subjects as diverse as handicrafts, computers, ballroom dancing, regional dances, English, oil painting, singing and theatre. The quarterly workshops include subjects such as mobile phone handling, memory, gardening, active maintenance, singing, domestic recycling, household skills, and cooking.