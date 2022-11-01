Latest archaeological discovery reveals Fuengirola was one of main Roman trading points on Costa del Sol The excavation works next to Sohail Castle have uncovered the remains of what could be a commercial area or economic centre that dates from between the first and third centuries

New findings in the Roman city of Suel have revealed that Fuengirola was one of the main trading points of the Costa del Sol. The archaeological works in progress next to the Sohail Castle have uncovered the remains of what could be a commercial area or economic centre that dates from between the first and third centuries CE.

The archaeological research project, launched by the town hall in 2018, consists of six phases divided into six years.

The site, which is in the second stage of excavation, was visited this week by Fuengirola Mayor, Ana Mula, who described the discovery as “a serious and determined commitment to value the town’s historical heritage”.

Archaeologists who are working in the area have also carried out restoration work to structures located during the first stage of the project. The mayor said the new discoveries on the site are “one of the most important of Roman times and are a reference in the Andalusian maritime strip".

She added that the remains are in a “good state of conservation” and offer a glimpse of a remarkable public building thats relevance is marked by the quality of its construction.

The site covers an area of about 700 square metres of the 1,600 that are being excavated and archaeologists have unearthed marble floors, walls, and pedestals that could have once supported statues.

“Fuengirola is culture and history. It has been home to the different civilisations that have dominated the Mediterranean over the last millennia. This is made clear by the work we are doing on the slope of Sohail Castle. We are very satisfied with this new phase of this project, which has brought to light much of the historical legacy of our town.” Mula explained.