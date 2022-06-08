Comprehensive road works on the A387 in Mijas come to an end The project included the installation of two roundabouts, which were installed at the request of the local residents in order to facilitate access to the AP-7, and also to restrict the speed of vehicles

Members of the town hall visit one of the new roundabouts on the A387 road in Mijas. / SUR

Mijas town hall has announced that the comprehensive road works on the section of the A387 in Mijas Pueblo that passes through the La Loma, Pueblo Don Silverio and Haza del Algarrobo residential developments have finally come to an end.

The project included the installation of two roundabouts, which were installed at the request of the local residents. The two roundabouts, which had an investment of 739,689 euros, were installed in order to facilitate access to the Autopista de Mediterraneo (AP-7), and also to restrict the speed of vehicles.

The project, which was carried out in two phases in order to allow the circulation of traffic during the execution of the works, also included the installation of new street lighting and pedestrian crossings, while several bus stops have been relocated in order to make the stretch of road safer for pedestrians.

The councillor for Transport and Mobility, Nicolas Cruz, said, “These actions will allow us to slow the speed of vehicles and help us to enforce road safety. It will also allow us to address claims such as those made by the residents of La Loma by establishing new pedestrian crossings and new elements that will obviously improve all the safety conditions of this entire section of the road.”